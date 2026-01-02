Advance voting sign-ups hit 884,290: Election Commission

Thailand’s Election Commission has reported that 884,290 people had registered to vote in advance as of 5pm on December 31, 2025, covering advance voting in their own constituency, outside their constituency and overseas.

In a summary released by the Election Commission Office, the figure reflects 12 days of registration. The breakdown was: 4,557 registrations for advance voting within the voter’s constituency, 807,121 for advance voting outside the constituency, and 72,612 for advance voting from overseas.

Registration for advance voting will remain open until January 5, 2026, the commission said.

For the referendum, the Election Commission said registration for out-of-constituency and overseas voting will be open from January 3–5, 2026. Voters will cast their referendum ballots on February 8, 2026, the same day as the general election for members of parliament.