ECT updates regulations for overseas voting in Thailand’s upcoming general election

The Office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) has announced new regulations to enhance the overseas voting process for the upcoming general election. These changes include the introduction of electronic registration and the use of digital communications for the submission of election-related documents.
The key change in the new regulations is the inclusion of definitions for "electronic mail" and "election-related documents", which now support digital processes. Additionally, the registration procedure for overseas voters has been updated to allow for more convenient electronic and internet-based submissions.
The new regulations also outline an expanded role for ambassadors in declaring voting dates, times, and methods, as well as creating voter lists, which will be made available both in official announcements and through information technology systems. The aim is to ensure the process accommodates the specific needs of each country hosting elections.
Two new forms have been introduced as part of the regulations:
These measures are designed to enhance the post-election process, ensuring higher standards, transparency, and accountability.
The ECT also disclosed progress on the upcoming referendum and the possibility of holding it on the same day as the new general election for members of parliament (MPs) in 2026. According to the Referendum Act of 2021, the Prime Minister will discuss with the ECT to set the date, which could coincide with the general election.
The general election for Members of Parliament will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026.
For more information, you can access the full details of the regulations on the ECT website at www.ect.go.th.