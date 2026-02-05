Soil collapse kills Myanmar worker at Bang Na cable tunnel

A Myanmar worker was killed after soil collapsed and slid into a deep underground shaft at a construction site in Bangkok’s Bang Na area, where crews are working on a project to move overhead power lines underground.

Rescue volunteers said the incident occurred late on February 4, 2026. The worker was buried in mud at the bottom of the shaft, in an area described as soft and waterlogged, raising concerns about further subsidence during rescue operations.

Aniwat Sirichokphatthanakit, a rescue volunteer with the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, said the team was alerted at around 11.30pm via the 191 emergency hotline and rushed to the site. Coworkers told rescuers they had attempted to help for around 30 minutes before volunteers arrived, but the victim had been buried under soil and lost consciousness.

When rescuers went down to check, they found no signs of life. They deployed high-angle rescue equipment and a stretcher to retrieve the body, and the recovery took about an hour, according to the rescue team.

Witnesses and site staff told police that only one worker was affected, as the victim had been working below ground at the time. A supervisor said workers were excavating inside the shaft at a depth of roughly 8–10 metres and were attempting to dig down to around 14–15 metres when soil on both the left and right sides gave way and collapsed onto one worker. Others tried to help as best they could.