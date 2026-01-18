Democrat deputy leader warns of more accidents at mega transport projects

Warning follows two fatal crane collapses in 24 hours
Democrat Party deputy leader Dr Samart Ratchapolsitte has warned that accidents similar to two fatal crane collapses could occur at other mega transport projects being built over roads and railway lines.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Samart said the two incidents—in Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday and Samut Sakhon on Thursday—were warning signs that more accidents could occur at large-scale projects constructed above existing roads and rail tracks.
“After crane collapses during construction of the Bangkok–Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed rail project and the M82 motorway (Bang Khun Thian–Ban Phaeo) on Rama II Road on January 14 and 15, 2026, respectively, few would have expected such a serious incident to happen on two consecutive days,” Samart wrote.
“This is especially true of Rama II Road, where construction-related accidents have occurred many times. Even though society believed preventive measures would already have been tightened, another accident still happened.”
Samart said the two fatal accidents within 24 hours prompted him to ask: if projects of this kind continue, will the risk really disappear—or are we simply waiting for the next flashpoint?
He said he reviewed near-term construction projects involving “elevated structures spanning existing roads or railways” and concluded that even a small lapse in care could lead to incidents no one wants to see again.
