EC confirms February 8 nationwide poll despite border tensions

He stressed that all measures were provided for under existing law, and the choice of approach would depend on the situation at the time.

“We will do everything as normally as the law allows. We are not changing anything unnecessarily,” he said. “If more than 75% of voters remain in the polling unit, we will proceed as usual. If the number is small, we will decide accordingly.”

He added that the EC would first assess the situation during the local elections for subdistrict administrative organisation (SAO) chiefs and council members scheduled for January 11, 2026. More than 51 SAOs had been affected by border clashes, he said, and the EC would use those polls to help gauge conditions.

On transport for voters, Sawaeng said any shuttle service would be a facilitation measure using vehicles from the EC office.

Asked about contingency planning in areas where clashes continue, he said he had consulted provincial EC directors, who were coordinating daily with local security agencies.

He said security officials were paying close attention to the election process and wanted it to run smoothly. If voting needed to be postponed in any polling unit due to incidents, the EC could do so immediately, citing previous cases such as a by-election in Si Sa Ket.

Asked whether the EC would still keep February 8, 2026 as election day if the fighting continued, Sawaeng said the EC was maintaining that date, with postponements possible only where necessary and only for affected polling units.

He also said voters who had already registered for advance voting but later wished to change or cancel their registration could do so under existing regulations. Any changes must be made within the permitted period, with registration open from December 20, 2025 to January 5, 2026.