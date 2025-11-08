Governor Chadchart launches ‘Bangkok Solar City’ to drive the capital toward clean energy

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt officially launched the “Bangkok Solar City” initiative on Saturday, November 8, 2025, marking a major step toward transforming the capital into a low-carbon city powered by clean and sustainable energy.

Chadchart highlighted Bangkok’s natural advantage — sunlight — as an abundant, free, and renewable source of energy that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As a major urban and economic hub for transport, commerce, communications, and tourism, Bangkok faces mounting challenges from rising energy consumption and carbon emissions, which contribute to the ongoing climate crisis, he said.

The Bangkok Solar City initiative encourages the installation of solar rooftops to generate renewable energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The project aligns with the city’s BMA Net Zero policy and the Bangkok Master Plan 2021-2030, which aim to achieve carbon neutrality and sustainable energy use.