Number of krathong floats in Bangkok continues to drop over eight years

The number of krathong floats in Bangkok has been steadily decreasing over the past eight years, particularly those made of foam, as city residents have become more environmentally conscious, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on Wednesday.

Decrease in Total Floats Collected

The BMA reported that the total number of floats collected after the Loy Krathong night in 2017 was 811,945, which dropped to 514,590 in 2024, marking a 35.6% decrease.

Sharp Decline in Foam Floats

The number of krathong floats made from foam has seen a significant reduction of 84%. In 2017, 51,926 foam floats were collected, but by 2023, this number had plummeted to 8,270.