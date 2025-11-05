Number of krathong floats in Bangkok continues to drop over eight years

The number of krathong floats in Bangkok has been steadily decreasing over the past eight years, particularly those made of foam, as city residents have become more environmentally conscious, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on Wednesday.
The BMA reported that the total number of floats collected after the Loy Krathong night in 2017 was 811,945, which dropped to 514,590 in 2024, marking a 35.6% decrease.
The number of krathong floats made from foam has seen a significant reduction of 84%. In 2017, 51,926 foam floats were collected, but by 2023, this number had plummeted to 8,270.
Here are the number of krathong floats collected by the BMA over the last eight years:
2017: 811,945 floats
2018: 814,327 floats
2019: 502,024 floats
2020: 492,537 floats
2021: 403,235 floats
2022: 572,602 floats
2023: 639,828 floats
2024: 522,860 floats
Meanwhile, Surin Worakijthamrong, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department, urged the public to be more environmentally conscious when celebrating Loy Krathong.
He encouraged people to take three key steps to reduce the environmental impact of the festival:
Surin also warned against using bread to make floats, as the large volume of bread released into the water at once could lead to water pollution.