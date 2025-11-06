Thailand’s ‘Quick Big Win’ drives solar push to cut costs and boost income

Have you ever worried about rising electricity bills...or the ever-changing cost of fuel?
Today, those challenges are about to change. Through the “Quick Big Win” energy initiative, a national fast-track policy designed to cut costs and increase income for people and farmers across Thailand.
It begins with the Solar-Powered Water Pumping Project for Agriculture — over 1,200 systems nationwide, supporting more than 700,000 rai of farmland. Farmers can now pump water for free, all year round, saving up to 15,000 baht per household annually, while reducing over 600,000 tons of CO₂ emissions each year.
Next, the Community Solar Farm Programme turning sunlight into sustainable income. More than 300 communities across the country can now sell electricity directly to the state, generating over 3 billion baht in annual local revenue, and cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 800,000 tons per year.
You don’t have to own a farm to take part. Every household can install solar rooftops, saving 800 to 1,500 baht per month on electricity bills and receiving tax deductions up to 200,000 baht. Together, Thai households help reduce electricity use by over 585 million units annually, and lower CO₂ emissions by another 280,000 tons per year.
Another source of pride for EGAT — the Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid Project. A groundbreaking innovation combining solar power and hydropower, with a total capacity of 1,600 megawatts. This hybrid system helps lower national energy costs
and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 800,000 tons each year.
But the Quick Big Win doesn’t stop here. It marks the beginning of Thailand’s clean energy transition. The nation is moving toward the Net Zero 2050 target, through the new Power Development Plan (PDP) that increases the share of renewable energy,
drives over 700 billion baht in investment, and creates tens of thousands of new jobs across the country.
Because every ray of light... is power. Every project... is the future of our nation. And every drop of water behind the dam... is clean energy for the people of Thailand.