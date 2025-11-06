Thailand’s ‘Quick Big Win’ drives solar push to cut costs and boost income

Have you ever worried about rising electricity bills...or the ever-changing cost of fuel?

Today, those challenges are about to change. Through the “Quick Big Win” energy initiative, a national fast-track policy designed to cut costs and increase income for people and farmers across Thailand.

It begins with the Solar-Powered Water Pumping Project for Agriculture — over 1,200 systems nationwide, supporting more than 700,000 rai of farmland. Farmers can now pump water for free, all year round, saving up to 15,000 baht per household annually, while reducing over 600,000 tons of CO₂ emissions each year.