Massive landslide at Mae Moh mine causes over 100 million baht in damage

The landslide came after continuous rainfall from October 31 to November 4, which may have contributed to the soil movement. EGAT is working with local authorities and contractors to ensure the safety of the site, while ongoing soil movements are being monitored.

Local authorities, including Phanompon Tuikad, the Mae Moh District Chief, have cordoned off the area to prevent further danger. Explosive materials at the site are being safely relocated by the police’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

The damage, including destroyed vehicles, machinery, and equipment, is estimated at over 100 million baht, primarily affecting Sahakol Equipment, the contractor responsible for mining operations at Mae Moh.