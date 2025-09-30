Tropical low-pressure system and monsoon trigger heavy rain and flash floods in northern Thailand





Flood situation in Mae Hong Son:

Worasak Panthong, District Chief of Mae Sariang, reported that the Yuam River has continued to rise, causing extensive damage to homes in Mae Hong Son. Landslides have buried houses following heavy rainfall on September 29, which triggered flash floods, rocks, and mudflows.

The flooding is among the most severe in decades, with rainfall measured at 131 mm in Mae Sariang town. Several roads were blocked by fallen trees, and authorities are actively responding to landslides and missing persons reports.

In Ban Pa Mak, Ban Kat Subdistrict, several homes and bridges have been damaged, making road access impossible. Local authorities are conducting continuous damage assessments.

In Ban Sai Khao, Huai Pha Subdistrict, flash floods carried rocks and mud into six houses and blocked roads. Authorities have since deployed tractors to clear the paths, restoring vehicle access.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge residents to remain vigilant in affected areas.