Mae Hong Son highway collapsed by run-offs following heavy downpours

The Mae Hong Son governor ordered the construction of a temporary bridge after a main highway linking the provincial seat to Khun Yuam district was cut off by run-offs following heavy downpours.

After the northern province experienced heavy rains triggered by a low-pressure system, a remnant of Storm Kajiki, subsequent run-offs washed away a section of Highway No. 108 in Ban Huay Pong village.

Upon learning of the incident, Mae Hong Son Governor Ekkawit Meepian ordered the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office to coordinate with relevant agencies to construct a temporary Bailey bridge, enabling travel to resume on the highway.