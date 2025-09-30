Heavy rain and rough seas forecast as monsoon persists; Bualoi downgraded over Laos

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that a strong monsoon trough extends across upper Myanmar and northern Thailand into an active low-pressure system over upper Myanmar and upper Laos, while a rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rainfall is expected across the country. Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions, as accumulation may lead to flash floods and river overflows, particularly along foothills, waterways, and low-lying areas.
Sea conditions:
Upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf: waves 2-3 metres, exceeding 3 metres during thundershowers.
Lower Andaman Sea: waves around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers.
All vessels should navigate with caution and avoid thundershowers, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf should remain ashore.
Tropical depression update:
Tropical Depression Bualoi, now downgraded to an active low-pressure system over Luang Namtha, Laos, is expected to move through the monsoon trough across upper Myanmar and northern Thailand by September 30.
Authorities continue to monitor the storm’s path and warn of potential heavy rainfall and flooding in northern regions.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 21-25 °C. Maximum temperature 26-31 °C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, and Chaiyaphum. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 27-32 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, and Kanchanaburi. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-32 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers with strong winds and isolated heavy rain in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 28-32 °C. Wave height 2-3 metres and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers motly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres, about 2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong and Phang-nga. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 29-32 °C. Wave height 2-3 metres and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.