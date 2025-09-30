Heavy rain and rough seas forecast as monsoon persists; Bualoi downgraded over Laos

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that a strong monsoon trough extends across upper Myanmar and northern Thailand into an active low-pressure system over upper Myanmar and upper Laos, while a rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected across the country. Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions, as accumulation may lead to flash floods and river overflows, particularly along foothills, waterways, and low-lying areas.