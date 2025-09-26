Typhoon Bualoy: 52 Thai Provinces Brace for Flash Floods and Heavy Rain

Thailand is facing a significant weather threat as Strong Tropical Storm Bualoy tracks towards the central South China Sea, forecast to land in upper Vietnam by 29-30 September 2025.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a severe weather warning, stating that rainfall will increase across 52 provinces in Upper Thailand over the next 24 hours.

Isolated areas in the North, Northeast, and East—including Phitsanulok, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Trat—are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain.

The Bangkok metropolitan area has a 70 per cent chance of thunderstorms and localised heavy downpours.

The conditions are caused by a powerful monsoon trough coupled with a moderate to rather strong southwest monsoon.