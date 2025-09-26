Typhoon Bualoy: 52 Thai Provinces Brace for Flash Floods and Heavy Rain

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

Strong tropical storm moving into the South China Sea will increase rainfall across upper Thailand, posing an immediate danger to life and property

  • Residents in 52 Thai provinces are on alert for flash floods, forest runoff, and river overflows due to heavy rain from Typhoon Bualoy.
  • The North and Northeast regions are expected to be most impacted, with a forecast of an 80% chance of heavy to very heavy rain.
  • A maritime warning has been issued for the upper Andaman Sea, with waves reaching over 3 meters, forcing small boats to remain ashore.

 

Thailand is facing a significant weather threat as Strong Tropical Storm Bualoy tracks towards the central South China Sea, forecast to land in upper Vietnam by 29-30 September 2025.

 

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a severe weather warning, stating that rainfall will increase across 52 provinces in Upper Thailand over the next 24 hours. 

 

Isolated areas in the North, Northeast, and East—including Phitsanulok, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Trat—are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain. 

 

The Bangkok metropolitan area has a 70 per cent chance of thunderstorms and localised heavy downpours.

 

The conditions are caused by a powerful monsoon trough coupled with a moderate to rather strong southwest monsoon.

 

 

Flood and Sea Warnings

The TMD has urged residents in risk areas to beware of immediate dangers from the expected rainfall, which could trigger flash floods, forest runoff, and river overflow, particularly in low-lying and hillside regions.

 

Seafarers have been advised to exercise extreme caution. Conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are particularly hazardous, with waves of 2-3 metres, rising to over 3 metres during thunderstorms.

 

The TMD has mandated that small boats in the upper Andaman Sea must remain ashore for at least another 24 hours. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea are also expected to reach up to 2 metres.
 

 

Typhoon Bualoy: 52 Thai Provinces Brace for Flash Floods and Heavy Rain


Forecast Summary for the Next 24 Hours

North and Northeast: 80% chance of thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy localised rain.

Central and East: 70–80% chance of thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain.

Bangkok: 70% chance of thunderstorms.

South (West Coast): Waves of 2-3 metres are expected, increasing to over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas near Ranong and Phang-nga.


 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy