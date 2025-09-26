Typhoon Bualoy: 52 Thai Provinces Brace for Flash Floods and Heavy Rain

Thailand is facing a significant weather threat as Strong Tropical Storm Bualoy tracks towards the central South China Sea, forecast to land in upper Vietnam by 29-30 September 2025.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a severe weather warning, stating that rainfall will increase across 52 provinces in Upper Thailand over the next 24 hours.
Isolated areas in the North, Northeast, and East—including Phitsanulok, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Trat—are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain.
The Bangkok metropolitan area has a 70 per cent chance of thunderstorms and localised heavy downpours.
The conditions are caused by a powerful monsoon trough coupled with a moderate to rather strong southwest monsoon.
Flood and Sea Warnings
The TMD has urged residents in risk areas to beware of immediate dangers from the expected rainfall, which could trigger flash floods, forest runoff, and river overflow, particularly in low-lying and hillside regions.
Seafarers have been advised to exercise extreme caution. Conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are particularly hazardous, with waves of 2-3 metres, rising to over 3 metres during thunderstorms.
The TMD has mandated that small boats in the upper Andaman Sea must remain ashore for at least another 24 hours. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea are also expected to reach up to 2 metres.
Forecast Summary for the Next 24 Hours
North and Northeast: 80% chance of thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy localised rain.
Central and East: 70–80% chance of thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain.
Bangkok: 70% chance of thunderstorms.
South (West Coast): Waves of 2-3 metres are expected, increasing to over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas near Ranong and Phang-nga.