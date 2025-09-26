Thailand on High Alert for Floods as Tropical Storm Bualoi Nears Vietnam Coast

Thailand’s weather agency has urged the public to remain on high alert as the country faces ten straight days of continuous heavy rainfall, driven by a strengthening monsoon and the residual effects of recent Pacific storm systems.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) confirmed on September 26, 2025, that the frequency of storm formation is increasing. While Tropical Storm Bualoi is not expected to make landfall in Thailand, its movement is influencing the regional weather pattern.

Bualoi was located over the central Philippines this morning and is moving rapidly at 40 kilometres per hour. It is forecast to enter the South China Sea tonight and head northwest towards the coast of Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin.

The TMD has cautioned that geographical features and the presence of a cold air mass could cause Bualoi's trajectory to change between September 28 and 29. The public must closely monitor official announcements once the storm is over the South China Sea.



