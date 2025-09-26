Heavy rain and rough seas forecast as monsoon strengthens; Tropical Storm Bualoi heads for Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Friday that the monsoon trough extends across northern and upper northeastern Thailand, while a moderate to rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, Thailand’s Central region, the East, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in northern and northeastern areas, with scattered thundershowers possible in the South. Residents in the upper regions should remain vigilant, as accumulated rainfall may cause flash floods and river overflows, particularly along foothills, waterways, and low-lying areas.
Sea conditions:
Upper Andaman Sea: waves 2-3 metres high, exceeding 3 metres in thundershowers; small boats should remain ashore.
Lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf: waves around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thundershower areas.
Tropical storm update:
Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi, currently over the eastern Philippines, is expected to move into the central South China Sea by tonight (September 26). The storm is forecast to make landfall in northern Vietnam between September 29-30.
Authorities continue to monitor the storm’s path and advise the public and maritime operators to take appropriate precautions.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phichit. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain with strong wind in Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, and Chaiyaphum, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Surin, SiSaKet, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Buri Ram, Yasothon and Amnat Charoen. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Kanchanaburi. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres, about 2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Wave height 2-3 metres and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 26-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-34 °C.