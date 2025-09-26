Heavy rain and rough seas forecast as monsoon strengthens; Tropical Storm Bualoi heads for Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Friday that the monsoon trough extends across northern and upper northeastern Thailand, while a moderate to rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, Thailand’s Central region, the East, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in northern and northeastern areas, with scattered thundershowers possible in the South. Residents in the upper regions should remain vigilant, as accumulated rainfall may cause flash floods and river overflows, particularly along foothills, waterways, and low-lying areas.

Sea conditions:

Upper Andaman Sea: waves 2-3 metres high, exceeding 3 metres in thundershowers; small boats should remain ashore.

Lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf: waves around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thundershower areas.

Tropical storm update:

Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi, currently over the eastern Philippines, is expected to move into the central South China Sea by tonight (September 26). The storm is forecast to make landfall in northern Vietnam between September 29-30.

Authorities continue to monitor the storm’s path and advise the public and maritime operators to take appropriate precautions.