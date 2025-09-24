Heavy rain forecast as monsoon strengthens; Typhoon Ragasa spares Thailand

Sea conditions:

Upper Andaman Sea: waves 2–3 metres high, exceeding 3 metres during thundershowers. Small boats should remain ashore until 26 September.

Lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf: waves around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels should navigate with caution and avoid thundershower areas.

Typhoon update:

Typhoon Ragasa, currently over the South China Sea, is expected to pass near Hong Kong and approach southern China, moving through the Gulf of Tonkin on September 25. The storm is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm before making landfall in northern Vietnam. Ragasa is expected to downgrade rapidly due to an extending high-pressure system over China on September 25-26. The storm is not expected to affect Thailand.

As a result of Typhoon Ragasa, the monsoon trough and southwest monsoon over Thailand are forecast to strengthen further between September 24-26, increasing rainfall and wind activity.