Monsoon brings heavy rain to North, Northeast; thunderstorms in Bangkok

According to the advisory, the storm’s centre remains over the Pacific Ocean, east of Luzon in the Philippines, and is moving west-northwest at a speed of 10 km/h. It is forecast to enter the upper South China Sea on September 22, 2025.

The TMD emphasised that Ragasa currently has no impact on Thailand. The rainfall experienced in recent days is due to the prevailing monsoon and monsoon trough across the country.

TMD forecasts heavy rain in northern and northeastern regions

The TMD on Sunday (September 21, 2025) forecast heavy rainfall across 70% of the northern and northeastern regions, while Bangkok and surrounding provinces can expect scattered thunderstorms.

For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is likely in some areas, particularly Mae Hong Son, Tak, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The TMD urged residents in these provinces to beware of flash floods and runoff caused by continuous downpours.

The monsoon trough is currently lying across the North and the upper Northeast, reinforced by a moderate southwesterly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Wave conditions remain moderate, with waves up to 2 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, and 1–2 metres in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand. Thunderstorm areas may see waves exceeding 2 metres. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.