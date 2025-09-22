Thai Met Department warns of heavy rain as typhoon Ragasa nears Vietnam

Somkuan Tonchan, Director of Weather Forecasting and Deputy Spokesman of the Meteorological Department, has provided an update on typhoon Ragasa, which is currently moving over the Philippines. The storm is expected to enter the South China Sea on Monday (September 22, 2025) before heading towards the Gulf of Tonkin and making landfall in northern Vietnam on September 25–26, where it will gradually weaken.
According to the Department’s latest bulletin issued at 5pm on Monday, Ragasa was centred over northern Luzon at 4pm, with maximum sustained winds near the centre reaching 205 km/h. The storm, located at latitude 19.5°N and longitude 121.1°E, was moving west at around 20 km/h.
Forecasts indicate it will track into the South China Sea late Monday, pass close to Hong Kong, cross southern China and Hainan Island, and then approach the Gulf of Tonkin on September 25, weakening to a tropical storm before landfall in northern Vietnam. Further weakening is expected as a cold air mass from China spreads southwards.
The storm will strengthen the monsoon trough across northern and upper northeastern Thailand and intensify the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand between September 23–26.
This will bring widespread rain and heavy to very heavy rainfall in many areas, including the North, Northeast, Central, East and Greater Bangkok.
Residents are advised to watch for flash floods, runoff and overflowing rivers, particularly in foothills, waterways, low-lying areas and flood-prone zones.
Strong winds and rough seas are also expected in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, with waves reaching 2–3 metres and over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore between September 24–26.
The Meteorological Department advises the public to monitor weather updates closely at www.tmd.go.th, by calling 0-2399-4012-13 or hotline 1182, available 24 hours.
The next advisory will be issued at 11pm on September 22.