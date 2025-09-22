Thai Met Department warns of heavy rain as typhoon Ragasa nears Vietnam

Somkuan Tonchan, Director of Weather Forecasting and Deputy Spokesman of the Meteorological Department, has provided an update on typhoon Ragasa, which is currently moving over the Philippines. The storm is expected to enter the South China Sea on Monday (September 22, 2025) before heading towards the Gulf of Tonkin and making landfall in northern Vietnam on September 25–26, where it will gradually weaken.

According to the Department’s latest bulletin issued at 5pm on Monday, Ragasa was centred over northern Luzon at 4pm, with maximum sustained winds near the centre reaching 205 km/h. The storm, located at latitude 19.5°N and longitude 121.1°E, was moving west at around 20 km/h.