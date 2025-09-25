Heavy rain and rough seas forecast as monsoon strengthens; Typhoon Ragasa downgrades

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Thursday that the monsoon trough stretches across northern and northeastern Thailand, while a moderate to rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, Thailand’s Central region, the East, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in northern and northeastern areas, while scattered thundershowers may occur in the South. Residents in the upper regions are advised to take precautions, as accumulated rainfall could lead to flash floods and river overflows, particularly along foothills, waterways, and low-lying areas.