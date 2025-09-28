TMD issues heavy rain warning for Bangkok, Northeast

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2025

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms across Thailand on Sunday (28 September), with Bangkok, its surrounding provinces, and the Northeast facing a 70% chance of storms.

In the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in many areas, particularly in the Northeast and the East, including the provinces of Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Authorities have advised residents in upper Thailand to beware of flash floods, forest run-off and river overflows, especially in low-lying areas, flood-prone zones, and foothills near waterways. The intense monsoon trough lies across the lower North, upper Central and lower Northeast, while a strong southwesterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Strong winds are also creating rough seas in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf. In the upper Andaman, waves are 2–3 metres high, rising above 3 metres in stormy areas. The lower Andaman and upper Gulf are seeing waves around 2 metres, and higher in thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Bualoi is currently over the upper South China Sea and is expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam on 29 September.

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a 24-hour forecast for Thailand, covering the period from 6am Sunday, 28 September, to 6am Monday, 29 September.

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain.
  • Temperature: lows 24–26°C, highs 31–33°C.
  • Southwesterly winds 10–25 km/h.

North

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
  • Temperature: lows 22–24°C, highs 33–35°C.
  • Variable winds 10–15 km/h.

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Temperature: lows 23–25°C, highs 31–34°C.
  • Variable winds 10–30 km/h.

Central region

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • Temperature: lows 23–26°C, highs 33–34°C.
  • Southwesterly winds 10–25 km/h.

East

  • Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Temperature: lows 23–26°C, highs 28–33°C.
  • Southwesterly winds 20–35 km/h.
  • Waves about 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

South (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon.
  • Temperature: lows 23–25°C, highs 31–34°C.
  • From Surat Thani northwards: southwesterly winds 15–35 km/h, waves 1–2 metres, reaching 2 metres in storms.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: southwesterly winds 15–30 km/h, waves about 1 metre, 1–2 metres in storms.

South (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Temperature: lows 24–26°C, highs 27–32°C.
  • From Phuket northwards: southwesterly winds 20–40 km/h, waves 2–3 metres, exceeding 3 metres in storms.
  • From Krabi southwards: southwesterly winds 20–35 km/h, waves about 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in storms.
