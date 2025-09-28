TMD issues heavy rain warning for Bangkok, Northeast

In the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in many areas, particularly in the Northeast and the East, including the provinces of Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Authorities have advised residents in upper Thailand to beware of flash floods, forest run-off and river overflows, especially in low-lying areas, flood-prone zones, and foothills near waterways. The intense monsoon trough lies across the lower North, upper Central and lower Northeast, while a strong southwesterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Strong winds are also creating rough seas in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf. In the upper Andaman, waves are 2–3 metres high, rising above 3 metres in stormy areas. The lower Andaman and upper Gulf are seeing waves around 2 metres, and higher in thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Bualoi is currently over the upper South China Sea and is expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam on 29 September.