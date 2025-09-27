TMD warns of heavy rain and rough seas as monsoon strengthens, tropical storm Bualoi heads to Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that the active monsoon trough extends across the lower North and the Northeast of Thailand, while the moderate to rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rain, with very heavy rainfall in some areas, is expected in the upper regions of the country. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulation, which may cause flash floods and overflows, particularly along foothills, waterways, and lowland areas.
Moderate to rather strong winds are expected, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea reaching 2-3 metres, and above 3 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, waves are likely around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. All ships are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.
In addition, the severe tropical storm “Bualoi” over the central South China Sea is forecast to make landfall over northern Vietnam on September 28-29, though it is not expected to directly affect Thailand.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phichit. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain with gust wind in Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Chaiyaphum, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Buri Ram, Yasothon and Amnat Charoen. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 29-32 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Kanchanaburi. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 27-32 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and about 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.