TMD warns of heavy rain and rough seas as monsoon strengthens, tropical storm Bualoi heads to Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that the active monsoon trough extends across the lower North and the Northeast of Thailand, while the moderate to rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain, with very heavy rainfall in some areas, is expected in the upper regions of the country. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulation, which may cause flash floods and overflows, particularly along foothills, waterways, and lowland areas.

Moderate to rather strong winds are expected, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea reaching 2-3 metres, and above 3 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, waves are likely around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. All ships are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.

In addition, the severe tropical storm “Bualoi” over the central South China Sea is forecast to make landfall over northern Vietnam on September 28-29, though it is not expected to directly affect Thailand.