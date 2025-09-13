Mae Hong Son leads Thailand’s poorest children list for seventh consecutive year

The latest 2024 data from the Information System for Equitable Education (iSEE) under the Equitable Education Fund (EFF) reveal alarming figures: nearly 40% of students in some areas remain in extreme poverty, defined as households earning an average of no more than 3,000 baht per month—less than 100 baht per day.
According to EFF, the province facing the most severe challenges is Mae Hong Son, which has held the top spot for seven consecutive years (2018-2024) with 45.09% of students living in extreme poverty. The other provinces with high proportions are primarily in the South and Northeast:
These statistics highlight the urgent and complex structural inequalities that require immediate action.
EFF’s proactive measures to support vulnerable students
Despite these ongoing efforts, addressing educational inequality requires deeper, more comprehensive interventions, including improving educational quality in remote areas, providing health and nutrition support, and fostering career-relevant skills. Only through these measures can all Thai children be empowered to reach their full potential.