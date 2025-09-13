Mae Hong Son leads Thailand’s poorest children list for seventh consecutive year

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2025

Nearly 40% of students in Thailand live in extreme poverty. Mae Hong Son leads, with urgent measures needed to reduce educational inequality.

The latest 2024 data from the Information System for Equitable Education (iSEE) under the Equitable Education Fund (EFF) reveal alarming figures: nearly 40% of students in some areas remain in extreme poverty, defined as households earning an average of no more than 3,000 baht per month—less than 100 baht per day.

Top 10 provinces with the highest proportion of extremely poor students

According to EFF, the province facing the most severe challenges is Mae Hong Son, which has held the top spot for seven consecutive years (2018-2024) with 45.09% of students living in extreme poverty. The other provinces with high proportions are primarily in the South and Northeast:

  • Narathiwat: 39.81%
  • Nakhon Phanom: 39.22%
  • Amnat Charoen: 39.21%
  • Roi Et: 38.61%
  • Kalasin: 37.73%
  • Yasothon: 37.73%
  • Mukdahan: 35.90%
  • Si Sa Ket: 35.86%
  • Sakon Nakhon: 35.18%

These statistics highlight the urgent and complex structural inequalities that require immediate action.

EFF’s proactive measures to support vulnerable students

  • Conditional cash transfers: Since 2019, over 800,000 extremely poor students have received financial support to ease educational costs and prevent school dropout.
  • Field visits and student screening: More than 400,000 teachers and educational staff have visited over 2 million households to understand living conditions and provide targeted support.
  • COVID-19 support centres: During the pandemic, EFF partnered with organisations to provide equipment and internet access to underprivileged students.
  • Teacher and staff development: Remote-area teachers are trained to design learning activities tailored to local contexts and vulnerable students’ needs.
  • Flexible learning options: Support is provided for dual vocational education, non-formal education, and distance learning, enabling students to continue learning despite economic or geographic barriers.
  • Reducing technological inequality: High-speed internet has been installed in remote schools, and digital learning devices provided to ensure equal access to online resources.
  • Career guidance: At-risk students receive counselling and support to develop skills aligned with labour market demands.

Despite these ongoing efforts, addressing educational inequality requires deeper, more comprehensive interventions, including improving educational quality in remote areas, providing health and nutrition support, and fostering career-relevant skills. Only through these measures can all Thai children be empowered to reach their full potential.

