Mae Hong Son leads Thailand’s poorest children list for seventh consecutive year

The latest 2024 data from the Information System for Equitable Education (iSEE) under the Equitable Education Fund (EFF) reveal alarming figures: nearly 40% of students in some areas remain in extreme poverty, defined as households earning an average of no more than 3,000 baht per month—less than 100 baht per day.

Top 10 provinces with the highest proportion of extremely poor students

According to EFF, the province facing the most severe challenges is Mae Hong Son, which has held the top spot for seven consecutive years (2018-2024) with 45.09% of students living in extreme poverty. The other provinces with high proportions are primarily in the South and Northeast:

Narathiwat: 39.81%

Nakhon Phanom: 39.22%

Amnat Charoen: 39.21%

Roi Et: 38.61%

Kalasin: 37.73%

Yasothon: 37.73%

Mukdahan: 35.90%

Si Sa Ket: 35.86%

Sakon Nakhon: 35.18%

These statistics highlight the urgent and complex structural inequalities that require immediate action.