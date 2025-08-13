Poverty and Deception Fuel Surge in Illegal Crossings into Thailand

Thai authorities have arrested dozens of Cambodian and Myanmar nationals illegally crossing the border in recent days, with many citing severe poverty and a lack of work in their home countries.
The arrests follow growing claims from Cambodian workers that they were misled by former Prime Minister Hun Sen into returning home, only to be left jobless and destitute.
The situation has become increasingly clear after a recent announcement by Hun Sen, the father of Cambodia's current Prime Minister Hun Manet, called for millions of Cambodian workers to return home following a border clash that reportedly killed as many as 3,000 Khmer soldiers.
However, Thai officials report a decreasing trend in returning workers, with many attempting to cross into Thailand instead.
In one operation at 1:20 am on 13th August, a Thai task force in the Aranyaprathet district arrested a group of ten Cambodians, including two children.
The group told officials they were heading to the Rong Kluea Market to find work washing shoes, explaining they had "no income to live on" in Cambodia. They had reportedly agreed to pay a guide 3,500 baht each upon arrival.
A separate incident on 12th August saw the arrest of six Myanmar nationals and one Cambodian guide in the same district. The Myanmar workers confessed that they had originally travelled to Cambodia for construction work but were now jobless and trying to get back to Myanmar via Thailand. They had paid their guide a hefty 3 million Myanmar kyats.
Worryingly, officials believe these border crossings are being exploited by human trafficking rings. There are concerns that some Myanmar workers, lured by promises of employment in Cambodia, are being forced into working for call centre scams and as scammers in border casinos. Authorities are now expanding their investigation into these networks.
A third major arrest was carried out on 12th August by the Royal Thai Navy and border defence command in Chanthaburi.
They apprehended one Thai guide and a large group of 46 Cambodian nationals who had illegally entered the country.
All suspects from these incidents have been handed over to investigators for legal prosecution.
These events collectively highlight the severe economic hardship in neighbouring countries, which is compelling a significant number of people to risk illegal and dangerous journeys in search of employment and a means of survival in Thailand.