Poverty and Deception Fuel Surge in Illegal Crossings into Thailand

Thai authorities have arrested dozens of Cambodian and Myanmar nationals illegally crossing the border in recent days, with many citing severe poverty and a lack of work in their home countries.

The arrests follow growing claims from Cambodian workers that they were misled by former Prime Minister Hun Sen into returning home, only to be left jobless and destitute.

The situation has become increasingly clear after a recent announcement by Hun Sen, the father of Cambodia's current Prime Minister Hun Manet, called for millions of Cambodian workers to return home following a border clash that reportedly killed as many as 3,000 Khmer soldiers.

However, Thai officials report a decreasing trend in returning workers, with many attempting to cross into Thailand instead.

In one operation at 1:20 am on 13th August, a Thai task force in the Aranyaprathet district arrested a group of ten Cambodians, including two children.

The group told officials they were heading to the Rong Kluea Market to find work washing shoes, explaining they had "no income to live on" in Cambodia. They had reportedly agreed to pay a guide 3,500 baht each upon arrival.