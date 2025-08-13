11-day operation clears over 480 explosive items in Thai-Cambodian border provinces

These results demonstrate the readiness and capability of Thailand’s security forces to reduce threats and protect the safety of border communities.

Public safety measures

The operation also included warnings and public awareness campaigns in affected areas contaminated with unexploded mines, including anti-personnel mines, anti-tank mines, and heavy ordnance such as RPGs, artillery shells, and mortar rounds that failed to detonate.

TMAC’s 15 operational teams remain focused on locating and neutralising rockets and heavy weapons that directly threaten civilians, as a priority step to ensure residents can return to their homes safely.

Authorities urge that if members of the public encounter any explosives, suspicious items, or unusual objects in their area, they should immediately inform military, police, or local security units so they can safely recover and dispose of them.