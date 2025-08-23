Thailand to host 14th ASEAN Ministers Meeting on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication in December

Thailand, led by the Interior Ministry as the focal point for the ASEAN framework on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication (RDPE), is set to host the 14th ASEAN Ministers Meeting on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication (14th AMRDPE) and related meetings in December.
Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai explained the background of the RDPE framework, which was established following the 1997 economic crisis that impacted the region. Thailand, together with ASEAN member states, agreed to create a mechanism to address these challenges through the “Ministerial Memorandum of Understanding on ASEAN Cooperation for Rural Development and Poverty Eradication.”
Phumtham noted that hosting this meeting is a key opportunity for Thailand to demonstrate leadership in advancing policies for rural development and poverty eradication through multilateral ASEAN cooperation. The Interior Minister will hold the position of ASEAN Chair for Rural Development and Poverty Eradication (AMRDPE Chair) for two years, while the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry will serve as the Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOMRDPE) Chair for one year.
Thailand is scheduled to host the event from December 8-12 in Bangkok, with the Interior Ministry and the ASEAN Secretariat acting as the conference secretariat.
The meeting will include several key activities:
The 22nd ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication (22nd SOMRDPE).
1. The 14th ASEAN Public-Private-People Partnership Forum on RDPE.
2. The 3rd ASEAN Village Network (AVN) Meeting.
3. The 18th SOMRDPE +3 meeting (with China, Korea, and Japan).
4. A field visit to exemplary Thai communities.
5. The 7th ASEAN RDPE Leadership Awards Ceremony.
Phumtham further emphasised that this meeting will benefit Thailand in various aspects, particularly in fostering collaboration with ASEAN members to create policies and mechanisms that ensure Thai citizens and the broader ASEAN community enjoy improved living standards, stable incomes, and sustainable quality of life.
Additionally, it will provide an important opportunity for ASEAN ministers, senior officials, and experts from China, Korea, and Japan to learn from Thailand’s best practices, especially the "Sufficiency Economy Philosophy" introduced by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, which continues to evolve under King Maha Vajiralongkorn into the "Sustainable Agriculture" model.