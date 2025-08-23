Thailand to host 14th ASEAN Ministers Meeting on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication in December

Thailand, led by the Interior Ministry as the focal point for the ASEAN framework on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication (RDPE), is set to host the 14th ASEAN Ministers Meeting on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication (14th AMRDPE) and related meetings in December.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai explained the background of the RDPE framework, which was established following the 1997 economic crisis that impacted the region. Thailand, together with ASEAN member states, agreed to create a mechanism to address these challenges through the “Ministerial Memorandum of Understanding on ASEAN Cooperation for Rural Development and Poverty Eradication.”

Phumtham noted that hosting this meeting is a key opportunity for Thailand to demonstrate leadership in advancing policies for rural development and poverty eradication through multilateral ASEAN cooperation. The Interior Minister will hold the position of ASEAN Chair for Rural Development and Poverty Eradication (AMRDPE Chair) for two years, while the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry will serve as the Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOMRDPE) Chair for one year.

Thailand is scheduled to host the event from December 8-12 in Bangkok, with the Interior Ministry and the ASEAN Secretariat acting as the conference secretariat.