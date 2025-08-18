ASEAN observers verify Cambodian ceasefire violations on Thai border

The Royal Thai Armed Forces, through the Directorate of Joint Intelligence, facilitated the visit of the Interim Observer Team (IOT), comprising 14 representatives from eight ASEAN member states, Brunei, Malaysia, Lao PDR, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.
The mission, led by the Malaysian Defence Attaché to Thailand, inspected the operational area of the Suranaree Task Force (2nd Army Area) between August 18–20, 2025.
The mission commenced on August 18, 2025, at the Srichantraphan Conference Room, Sunprasitthiprasong Military Hospital, 22nd Military District, Ubon Ratchathani Province.
Interim observers received a briefing from the 2nd Army Area on Cambodia’s violations of the ceasefire agreement, as recorded in the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, as well as on Cambodia’s obstruction of mine clearance operations carried out by the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC).
On August 19–20,2025, the IOT delegation is scheduled to inspect key sites along the border, including:
Chong Ahn Ma, Ubon Ratchathani Province – to verify the incident of Cambodian forces cutting barbed wire fencing, which undermines trust and constitutes a ceasefire violation.
Pha Mo E Daeng, Si Sa Ket Province – a strategic vantage point overlooking disputed areas (Phra Viharn–Chong Ta Thom–Satta Som), providing observers with contextual understanding.
Kritsana Base (Phu Makua Hill) – to examine newly emplaced PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines that injured Thai soldiers on August 9, 2025.
Prab Suk Base – to view mines and explosive ordnance seized from Cambodian forces.
Prisoner of War Holding Facility – to confirm Thailand’s treatment of prisoners is fully consistent with international humanitarian principles and the Geneva Conventions, covering food, medical care and fundamental rights.
Phanom Dong Rak Chalerm Phra Kiat 80th Anniversary Hospital, Surin Province – to assess damage from a Cambodian BM-21 Grad rocket strike, a clear breach of international humanitarian law due to the targeting of civilians and a medical facility.
Chong Chup Tamok – to investigate the incident of a Thai ranger stepping on a landmine on August 12, 2025, after the ceasefire took effect, further evidence of Cambodian violations.
The mission aims to provide international observers with accurate and first-hand information while underscoring Cambodia’s repeated ceasefire breaches that endanger border security and civilian safety.
The Royal Thai Armed Forces reaffirm Thailand’s commitment to maintaining the ceasefire, complying with international humanitarian law, and pursuing peaceful solutions to border disputes.
However, Thailand will not tolerate infringements on its territorial integrity or threats to the safety of its citizens.