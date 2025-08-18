ASEAN observers verify Cambodian ceasefire violations on Thai border

The Royal Thai Armed Forces, through the Directorate of Joint Intelligence, facilitated the visit of the Interim Observer Team (IOT), comprising 14 representatives from eight ASEAN member states, Brunei, Malaysia, Lao PDR, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

The mission, led by the Malaysian Defence Attaché to Thailand, inspected the operational area of the Suranaree Task Force (2nd Army Area) between August 18–20, 2025.

The mission commenced on August 18, 2025, at the Srichantraphan Conference Room, Sunprasitthiprasong Military Hospital, 22nd Military District, Ubon Ratchathani Province.

Interim observers received a briefing from the 2nd Army Area on Cambodia’s violations of the ceasefire agreement, as recorded in the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, as well as on Cambodia’s obstruction of mine clearance operations carried out by the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC).