Bangkok Scraps Rescue Plan for 50-Metre Sinkhole; Concrete Poured to Halt Landslide Risk

Bangkok authorities have abandoned an effort to winch debris out of a 50-metre deep sinkhole on Samsen Road, choosing instead to rapidly pour 500 cubic metres of concrete into the cavern to stabilise the ground before anticipated heavy rainfall.

The sinkhole, which opened near the entrance to Vajira Hospital during construction of the MRT Purple Line extension, poses a significant threat to the adjacent Samsen Police Station.

Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, confirmed the urgent change in strategy on Thursday.

The original plan, devised by Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, failed after a crane could not lift the debris and concrete sections.