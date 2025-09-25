Bangkok Scraps Rescue Plan for 50-Metre Sinkhole; Concrete Poured to Halt Landslide Risk

Bangkok authorities have abandoned an effort to winch debris out of a 50-metre deep sinkhole on Samsen Road, choosing instead to rapidly pour 500 cubic metres of concrete into the cavern to stabilise the ground before anticipated heavy rainfall.
The sinkhole, which opened near the entrance to Vajira Hospital during construction of the MRT Purple Line extension, poses a significant threat to the adjacent Samsen Police Station.
Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, confirmed the urgent change in strategy on Thursday.
The original plan, devised by Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, failed after a crane could not lift the debris and concrete sections.
"The pieces were jammed against the earth and other fragments inside the hole," Suriyachai explained. "This necessitated an urgent plan change: pouring concrete directly into the sinkhole to rapidly restore the road surface and minimise impact on the public."
The decision to pour the massive volume of concrete—requiring approximately 100 cement mixer trucks—was made by the contractor, Ch. Karnchang PCL, to immediately seal the opening.
The concrete will form a three-metre high foundation, which will then be packed with sand to fully restore the road and support the structure of the nearby police station.
Engineers at the site stressed the urgency, noting that forecasts from the Meteorological Department predict heavy rain over the next two days.
Site engineering officials warned that failure to stabilise the cavern before the rain could lead to further landslides, potentially exacerbating the sinking of the police station building.
The downside of the emergency measure is that the concrete is expected to flow into the tunnel below, and Ch. Karnchang will be responsible for the costly and complex task of removing the hardened concrete and lodged soil before construction of the next phase of the metro line can proceed.
Authorities are pushing for the stabilisation work to be completed by the end of today.