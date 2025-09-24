Dusit district closes traffic after major road collapse near Vajira Hospital

On Tuesday morning (September 24, 2025), Dusit district authorities announced the immediate closure of traffic from Vajira intersection to Sanghi intersection and the surrounding areas after a section of Samsen Road severely subsided, damaging nearby utilities and posing risks to commuters.
At around 7am, traffic police from Samsen station reported that the road surface in front of Vajira Hospital had collapsed, causing a burst water pipe. Authorities shut down traffic to allow urgent repairs.
Preliminary inspection revealed that the incident was caused by a massive road subsidence, creating a crater measuring about 30 by 30 metres and 50 metres deep. The collapse continues to expand, affecting areas in front of Vajira Hospital and Samsen police station.
Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far. Patients and nearby residents are being evacuated from the affected zone as a precaution.
The incident has caused severe congestion along Samsen Road and extended to the inbound Krung Thon (Sanghi) Bridge, where traffic stretched for several kilometres.
The collapse occurred near the construction site of the new MRT line’s “Vajira Station,” directly in front of the hospital. Officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and related agencies are working to stabilise the area and restore traffic as quickly as possible.
Emergency radio centre Rama 199 reported that the collapse created a large crater in front of Vajira Hospital. Two electricity poles and a tow truck from Samsen police station fell into the hole. The subsidence has since widened, prompting the Metropolitan Electricity Authority to conduct urgent safety measures.
Timeline: Road subsidence in front of Vajira Hospital, Dusit district
7.13am – A massive sinkhole, about 50 metres deep, appeared on Samsen Road in front of Vajira Hospital, Dusit district, and continued expanding towards the hospital and Samsen police station. No injuries were initially reported.
7.24am – The subsidence spread close to hospital buildings. Authorities began evacuating patients and nearby residents from the affected area.
7.45am – Two electricity poles and a tow truck from Samsen police station fell into the sinkhole as the collapse widened further. Metropolitan Electricity Authority officials arrived at the scene to begin emergency work.
7.50am – Residents of nearby flats were instructed to evacuate the area.
8am – Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected the site of the road collapse in front of Vajira Hospital on Samsen Road.