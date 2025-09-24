Dusit district closes traffic after major road collapse near Vajira Hospital

On Tuesday morning (September 24, 2025), Dusit district authorities announced the immediate closure of traffic from Vajira intersection to Sanghi intersection and the surrounding areas after a section of Samsen Road severely subsided, damaging nearby utilities and posing risks to commuters.

At around 7am, traffic police from Samsen station reported that the road surface in front of Vajira Hospital had collapsed, causing a burst water pipe. Authorities shut down traffic to allow urgent repairs.

Preliminary inspection revealed that the incident was caused by a massive road subsidence, creating a crater measuring about 30 by 30 metres and 50 metres deep. The collapse continues to expand, affecting areas in front of Vajira Hospital and Samsen police station.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far. Patients and nearby residents are being evacuated from the affected zone as a precaution.