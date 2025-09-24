Chadchart declares road collapse site no-entry zone, imposes seven urgent measures

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2025

Bangkok Governor Chadchart declares no-entry zone at collapse site, imposes urgent measures to address the situation.

  • Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has declared the road collapse site on Samsen Road a no-entry danger zone.
  • Seven urgent measures have been imposed, including cutting off water and electricity, sealing the hole to the subway tunnel, and providing alternative water sources for residents.
  • The measures also focus on safety, with plans to evaluate surrounding buildings, install monitors to track soil movement, and coordinate with police for traffic diversions.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday declared the collapsed road in front of Vajira Hospital a no-entry danger zone and announced seven urgent measures to address the disaster.

Collapse Details and Immediate Action

Chadchart invoked the authority of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to declare the large collapse site on Samsen Road in Bangkok’s Dusit district a dangerous zone prohibited from entry. The road collapsed around 6.30 am, creating a massive hole approximately 50 metres deep and 30 x 30 metres wide.
 

Seven Measures to Address the Situation

The BMA Governor imposed the following measures to deal with the situation:

  • Halting the water supply to the area and providing water to local residents via water trucks
  • Cutting off electricity to the area
  • Sealing the hole of the subway station under construction to prevent further soil from entering the tunnel
  • Evaluating the safety of buildings around the collapse site
  • Installing monitors and CCTVs around the site to monitor soil movement
  • Inspecting the structure of nearby buildings
  • Coordinating with traffic police to facilitate alternative traffic routes

Concerns Over Further Rain and Soil Movement

Chadchart also expressed concern that additional rainfall could wash more soil into the tunnel, prompting him to establish a panel to consider measures should further rainfall occur. He explained that the collapse was caused by soil entering the underground metro tunnel at the junction between the tunnel and the station.

No Injuries Reported

Chadchart confirmed that no one was injured, and only three vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Situation Command Centre Established

The BMA and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand set up a situation command centre at the site, with the first meeting scheduled for noon and another at 6 pm.

DDPM's Involvement and Support

Meanwhile, Chettha Mosikrat, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), said he had assigned his deputy, Saharatwong Sakulwiwat, to inspect the site with the Bangkok Governor. He added that the BMA’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office had sought help from the DDPM to provide an urban search and rescue (USAR) team with equipment to assess the safety of surrounding buildings. The DDPM has dispatched a USAR team to support the BMA's operation as requested.
