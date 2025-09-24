Chadchart declares road collapse site no-entry zone, imposes seven urgent measures

Concerns Over Further Rain and Soil Movement

Chadchart also expressed concern that additional rainfall could wash more soil into the tunnel, prompting him to establish a panel to consider measures should further rainfall occur. He explained that the collapse was caused by soil entering the underground metro tunnel at the junction between the tunnel and the station.

No Injuries Reported

Chadchart confirmed that no one was injured, and only three vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Situation Command Centre Established

The BMA and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand set up a situation command centre at the site, with the first meeting scheduled for noon and another at 6 pm.

DDPM's Involvement and Support

Meanwhile, Chettha Mosikrat, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), said he had assigned his deputy, Saharatwong Sakulwiwat, to inspect the site with the Bangkok Governor. He added that the BMA’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office had sought help from the DDPM to provide an urban search and rescue (USAR) team with equipment to assess the safety of surrounding buildings. The DDPM has dispatched a USAR team to support the BMA's operation as requested.

