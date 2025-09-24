Chadchart confirms road collapse at Vajira Hospital caused by soil entering metro tunnel

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday inspected the road subsidence in front of Vajira Hospital on Samsen Road, Dusit District. He explained that the collapse was caused by soil entering the underground metro tunnel at the junction between the tunnel and the station.

“When the station ceiling was damaged, soil above it flowed into the tunnel and the under-construction underground space, causing nearby buildings to subside. The side heading towards Sanghi Bridge remains stable, but the collapsed side has soft soil and lacks supporting structures,” the governor said.

For safety reasons, Vajira Hospital has temporarily suspended outpatient services. Approximately 3,500 scheduled patients have been notified of rescheduled appointments. Bangkok authorities are working urgently to inspect and rectify the situation to prevent further damage.

Authorities continue to close traffic at the Vachira–Sanghi intersection and surrounding roads. The collapse has affected nearby utilities and poses a risk to residents and commuters.