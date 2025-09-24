Bangkok governor inspects major road subsidence outside Vajira Hospital

Traffic has been closed from Vajira intersection to Sanghi intersection and the surrounding areas due to the ongoing subsidence, which has damaged public utilities and poses safety risks to commuters in the area.

The collapse occurred near the construction site of the new MRT line’s “Vajira Station,” directly in front of the hospital.

Preliminary inspection revealed that the incident was caused by a massive road subsidence, creating a crater measuring about 30 by 30 metres and 50 metres deep. The collapse continues to expand, affecting areas in front of Vajira Hospital and Samsen police station.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far. Patients and nearby residents are being evacuated from the affected zone as a precaution.

Timeline: Road subsidence in front of Vajira Hospital, Dusit district