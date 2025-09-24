Bangkok governor inspects major road subsidence outside Vajira Hospital

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, on Wednesday (September 24), accompanied by deputy governor Assoc Prof Wisanu Subsompon, Dusit district director, the director of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Vajira Hospital representatives, and related agencies, inspected the scene of the severe road collapse on Samsen Road in front of Vajira Hospital.
Officials from Samsen police station, the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (Samsen branch), and contractors of the Purple Line MRT project were also present to assess the situation, provide assistance, and carry out urgent repairs.
Traffic has been closed from Vajira intersection to Sanghi intersection and the surrounding areas due to the ongoing subsidence, which has damaged public utilities and poses safety risks to commuters in the area.
The collapse occurred near the construction site of the new MRT line’s “Vajira Station,” directly in front of the hospital.
Preliminary inspection revealed that the incident was caused by a massive road subsidence, creating a crater measuring about 30 by 30 metres and 50 metres deep. The collapse continues to expand, affecting areas in front of Vajira Hospital and Samsen police station.
Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far. Patients and nearby residents are being evacuated from the affected zone as a precaution.