Larger crack found at Samsen Police Station after road collapse

The building appears to be tilting toward the sinkhole, raising concerns about potential structural impacts on surrounding buildings. Authorities have issued a strict warning prohibiting public access to the area.
Pongnara Yenying, Director-General of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, along with Asst Prof Thanes Weerasiri, an advisor to the Engineering Institute of Thailand under Royal Patronage, and representatives from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), conducted a site inspection of the Samsen Police Station and the nearby police staff accommodation.
Initial observations by Thanes confirmed that, as of Thursday morning (September 25, 2025), the crack was visibly more pronounced, signalling a significant development. While the long-term consequences remain unclear, further evaluation by a committee is necessary.
Regarding the damage to the police station’s foundation piles, measuring tools have been deployed, revealing that the building has tilted 2 millimetres toward the sinkhole due to damaged supporting columns, leading to a lack of proper reinforcement.
As for whether the building will need to be demolished, no definitive answer has been given yet. However, should the police station collapse, it would likely affect the structural integrity of the adjacent police staff accommodation. Authorities are urging the public not to return to the building at this time.
On Wednesday morning (September 24), a section of the road in front of Samsen Police Station collapsed, creating a large sinkhole approximately 50 meters deep. This area is currently undergoing construction for a subway project.