Larger crack found at Samsen Police Station after road collapse

Initial observations by Thanes confirmed that, as of Thursday morning (September 25, 2025), the crack was visibly more pronounced, signalling a significant development. While the long-term consequences remain unclear, further evaluation by a committee is necessary.

Regarding the damage to the police station’s foundation piles, measuring tools have been deployed, revealing that the building has tilted 2 millimetres toward the sinkhole due to damaged supporting columns, leading to a lack of proper reinforcement.

As for whether the building will need to be demolished, no definitive answer has been given yet. However, should the police station collapse, it would likely affect the structural integrity of the adjacent police staff accommodation. Authorities are urging the public not to return to the building at this time.