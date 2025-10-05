Demolition begins at Samsen police station after landslide worsens building subsidence

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) Deputy Governor Kittikorn Tanpao provided an update on Saturday (October 4) regarding the worsening subsidence along Samsen Road and structural damage at the Samsen Police Station.

Chadchart said that further ground movement had caused additional piling damage at the site, with one of the main foundation pillars—pillar number five—fracturing, and damage spreading to pillar number three, significantly reducing the structure’s ability to bear weight.

“Although the building has not yet collapsed, the situation continues to deteriorate. For safety reasons, demolition is necessary so that workers can operate without fear of further subsidence or collapse,” he said, noting that removing the structure’s weight would make ground stabilisation safer and more efficient.

He explained that the broken piles were caused by soil movement rather than the recent road restoration works. The building, a relatively new structure valued at around 40 million baht, has an interconnected framework, making complete demolition a more practical and cost-effective solution than attempting partial repairs.

Discussions are under way to determine who will bear the demolition costs, which are expected to fall to the MRTA’s contractor.