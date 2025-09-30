Samsen Road sinkhole repair delayed after new cavity discovered

Repair works on the sinkhole along Samsen Road, in front of Samsen Police Station, continued on Tuesday (September 30, 2025), though operations were temporarily halted after officials discovered additional cavities at the base of the sinkhole. The finding is expected to cause a minor delay to the original schedule.

Kitti Akewanlop, Assistant Governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), said that following yesterday’s (September 29) successful use of a 200-tonne crane to remove obstructions from the hole, workers began filling it with sand to a height of around two metres this morning.

During the process, however, two cavities of similar size were detected at the bottom, one near the site where a water pipe had been removed and the other along the wall adjacent to the Samsen Police Station building. The cavities are believed to have formed due to concrete shrinkage and cracking.