PM orders demolition of Samsen Police Station after sinkhole damages foundation piles

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday addressed the urgent issue of Samsen Metropolitan Police Station. Following the assessment of the building, additional foundation piles were found broken due to the sinkhole that occurred on September 24. The Prime Minister confirmed that if the structure is deemed unsafe, the building must be demolished and rebuilt. The Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, alongside relevant agencies, will inspect the structure.

“Based on last night’s visual inspection (October 3), I personally agree that the building must be demolished. The police need a new workplace, as the structure has begun to detach from its core. We will not allow anyone to work in this building under any circumstances,” Anutin stated.

The Prime Minister added that discussions with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), contractors, and all involved agencies concluded that the building’s balance has been compromised. Combined with its small scale and insufficiently sized foundation piles, the safest course is to rebuild as quickly as possible.