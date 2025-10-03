Progress on Sam Sen road sinkhole: Road expected to reopen in 6 days

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the site of the sinkhole on Sam Sen Road in front of the entrance to Vajira Hospital in the Dusit district to follow up on the progress on Friday (October 3). He reported that around 5am on the same day, approximately 23 mm of rain had fallen, causing minor flooding in the collapsed area.

Regarding the current progress, sand has been added, and temporary support structures have been installed for the Sam Sen Police Station building. Some minor soil subsidence occurred due to the rain, and authorities and experts will evaluate the next steps. Overall, the work is progressing as planned, and the Bangkok team is prepared to pump water to manage the rainfall situation, as per the instructions from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA).

As for the work updates, about 1,300 cubic metres of sand were added yesterday, bringing the total sand volume to approximately 3,500 cubic metres. Concrete slabs in the sinkhole area have been broken down, and some sand has been pushed under the Sam Sen Police Station. Additionally, temporary support (short piles) has been added for further stability.