Traffic over Samsen Road sinkhole to partially resume on Oct 8

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on Monday that repairs to the massive sinkhole on Samsen Road in front of Vajira Hospital were progressing well and that the road would be partially reopened to traffic by October 8.

The BMA’s road collapse command centre reported the update on Monday morning, following a Sunday night visit to the site by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phankaew. The two were briefed by the engineer in charge of repairs, along with officials from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the BMA.

Repair progress and engineering measures

As of Monday, the command centre said 1,225 cubic metres of concrete had been poured to form the base of the sinkhole. Engineers had also applied shotcrete—sprayed concrete projected at high velocity—to reinforce the walls of the hole. Water pumps have been installed to drain rainwater.