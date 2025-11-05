Heavy rains raise Chao Phraya levels, RID warns low-lying areas to stay alert

The Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) under the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) reported on Wednesday that continuous heavy rainfall from November 2-4 across the Ping, Yom, and Nan River basins has significantly increased water inflows into main rivers and reservoirs, raising the Chao Phraya River levels once again.

The RID has outlined a two-part water management plan to cope with northern runoff:

1. Upstream management — water retention at major dams

The Bhumibol Dam (Tak) and Sirikit Dam (Uttaradit), in coordination with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), are retaining as much water as possible to reduce downstream flows into the Chao Phraya Basin.

However, despite these measures, water levels at Station C.2 in Nakhon Sawan continue to rise due to downstream rainfall and additional inflows from the Yom and Sakae Krang rivers (Uthai Thani).

2. Chao Phraya Dam management — intake and discharge control

The RID will maximise water diversion into irrigation canals on both sides of the river to reduce the flow through the dam.

Based on current forecasts, excess water will need to be released downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam at an estimated rate of 2,700 cubic metres per second.