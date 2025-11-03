Carry an umbrella: heavy rain lashes Bangkok and central provinces

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is expected in several provinces, particularly Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, and Phetchaburi. The upper North and upper Northeast will continue to experience cool morning temperatures.

Farmers are advised to take precautions against crop damage and protect agricultural produce from excessive moisture. The public should also be mindful of changing weather conditions and drive carefully in rain-affected areas, as flash floods may occur in some localities.

The strong monsoon trough currently lies across the Central, upper Eastern, and lower Northeastern regions into a low-pressure cell along Vietnam’s central coast. Meanwhile, a weak high-pressure system covers the upper part of Thailand.

Moderate winds prevail over the upper Andaman Sea, with waves 1–2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers. In the Gulf of Thailand and the lower Andaman Sea, waves are about 1 metre high and can exceed 2 metres during storms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.