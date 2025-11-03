Carry an umbrella: heavy rain lashes Bangkok and central provinces

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 03, 2025

The Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain across much of the country on Monday (November 3), with up to 70% chance of heavy rainfall in Bangkok and surrounding provinces as a strong monsoon trough sweeps across the Central region.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is expected in several provinces, particularly Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, and Phetchaburi. The upper North and upper Northeast will continue to experience cool morning temperatures.

Farmers are advised to take precautions against crop damage and protect agricultural produce from excessive moisture. The public should also be mindful of changing weather conditions and drive carefully in rain-affected areas, as flash floods may occur in some localities.

The strong monsoon trough currently lies across the Central, upper Eastern, and lower Northeastern regions into a low-pressure cell along Vietnam’s central coast. Meanwhile, a weak high-pressure system covers the upper part of Thailand.

Moderate winds prevail over the upper Andaman Sea, with waves 1–2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers. In the Gulf of Thailand and the lower Andaman Sea, waves are about 1 metre high and can exceed 2 metres during storms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Thailand weather forecast (6am Monday, November 3 – 6am Tuesday, November 4)

Bangkok and vicinity

Thunderstorms are likely over 70% of the area with isolated heavy rain.

  • Minimum temperature: 24–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–32°C
  • Variable winds, 10–20 km/h

Northern region

Cool mornings with thunderstorms over 60% of the area and heavy rain in some provinces, including Mae Hong Son, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phichit.

  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 28–32°C
  • Mountain tops: Cold, 10–14°C
  • Southeasterly winds, 10–15 km/h

Northeastern region

Thunderstorms cover 40% of the area, mainly in Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 28–31°C
  • Mountain peaks: Cool to cold, 14–18°C
  • Easterly winds, 10–20 km/h

Central region

Thunderstorms are expected over 70% of the area with heavy rain in parts of Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram.

  • Minimum temperature: 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–32°C
  • Variable winds, 10–20 km/h

Eastern region

Thunderstorms over 70% of the area with isolated heavy rain, especially in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

  • Minimum temperature: 24–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
  • Variable winds, 15–30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre high, above 2 metres in thundershowers

Southern region (east coast)

Thunderstorms over 60% of the area with heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

  • Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–34°C
  • Westerly winds, 15–30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre high, above 2 metres in thundershowers

Southern region (west coast)

Thunderstorms over 60% of the area with heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga.

  • Minimum temperature: 24–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
  • From Phuket northward: Southwesterly winds 15–35 km/h, waves 1–2 metres high, over 2 metres in storms
  • From Krabi southward: Westerly winds 15–30 km/h, waves around 1 metre high, over 2 metres in storms


 

