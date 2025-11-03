Bangkok flooding: heavy rain exceeds city drainage capacity of 60mm

Bangkok, November 3, 2025 — Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt closely monitored flooding across the capital overnight after heavy rainfall inundated several districts, with peak rainfall measured at 131.5mm in Lak Si district near the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road.

Chadchart visited the Bangkok Flood Control Operations Centre at the Department of Drainage and Sewerage Division 2 in Din Daeng to oversee the response.

He explained that the downpour resulted from a weakening high-pressure system, which allowed a low-pressure trough to move over Bangkok, triggering intense rain. Other high rainfall readings were recorded at Bang Na (116.5mm), Phra Khanong (115.5mm), and Khlong Toei (105.5mm). The rain eased around 2am.

“As I’ve said before, Bangkok’s drainage system is designed to handle up to 60mm of rain. Last night, many areas saw more than double that amount, leading to widespread flooding,” Chadchart said, adding that city staff worked through the night “both in front-line and back-office roles.”

By 10am Monday, most floodwater across Bangkok had receded, though some small lanes remained partially flooded.