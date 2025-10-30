Epic green line debt saga ends as BMA settles ฿36.4 billion with BTS

On October 30, 2025, Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of BTS Group Holdings (BTS), announced that the company had received full payment for the operating costs of the Green Line extension from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). The total payment amounted to ฿36,444 million, which included ฿31,482 million in principal and ฿4,962 million in interest.

This payment marks the resolution of a long-standing debt dispute, which began in 2017 when the BMA stopped paying the operating costs for the Green Line extension. The issue escalated, and BTS filed lawsuits to claim the outstanding amount, ultimately leading to favorable court rulings for BTS in 2024 and 2025.

Keeree expressed his gratitude to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, thanking the BMA for its timely settlement of the debt, which was made just hours before the deadline. This payment has significantly improved BTS's debt-to-equity ratio, reducing it from 1.3x to 1x, allowing the company to pursue future investments.