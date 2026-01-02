Thai military: operations are within Thai territory, not ‘seizure’

Thailand’s Joint Press Centre on the Thai–Cambodian border has rejected reports by some foreign media outlets claiming Thailand used force to seize Cambodian territory and prevented Cambodian residents from returning to their homes, saying such wording does not align with the facts or the legal status of the area.

In a statement dated January 2, 2026, the centre said Thailand affirms that its actions have taken place within Thailand’s territory and/or in areas close to locations where overlapping claims have been asserted and which remain under ongoing processes through bilateral mechanisms and international law. It said the actions do not constitute an invasion or occupation of another state’s territory.

The statement said Thailand’s actions have three primary aims:

to protect the safety of people in the area;

to prevent violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity; and

to control the situation and reduce tensions to prevent the conflict from expanding.

Thailand said it remains committed to the UN Charter, international law, and the principle that force must be used only to the extent necessary and proportionate. It also reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful approaches, dialogue and cooperation with all relevant parties to pursue a peaceful and sustainable resolution.