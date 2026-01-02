Thai military: operations are within Thai territory, not ‘seizure’

Thailand’s Joint Press Centre on the Thai–Cambodian border has rejected reports by some foreign media outlets claiming Thailand used force to seize Cambodian territory and prevented Cambodian residents from returning to their homes, saying such wording does not align with the facts or the legal status of the area.
In a statement dated January 2, 2026, the centre said Thailand affirms that its actions have taken place within Thailand’s territory and/or in areas close to locations where overlapping claims have been asserted and which remain under ongoing processes through bilateral mechanisms and international law. It said the actions do not constitute an invasion or occupation of another state’s territory.
The statement said Thailand’s actions have three primary aims:
Thailand said it remains committed to the UN Charter, international law, and the principle that force must be used only to the extent necessary and proportionate. It also reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful approaches, dialogue and cooperation with all relevant parties to pursue a peaceful and sustainable resolution.
The press centre said it values the role of the media and asked for cooperation in reporting in a comprehensive and accurate manner, using terminology that appropriately reflects the legal status of the area, in order to avoid misunderstandings within the international community.
It added that Thailand remains open to providing information, facts and relevant evidence to the media and international partners on the basis of transparency and mutual respect.