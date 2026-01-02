France moves to ban social media for under-15s

France is set to become the latest country to pursue a formal ban on social media access for children under 15, as the government prepares draft legislation aimed at reducing screen addiction and online harms, despite significant enforcement hurdles.

According to AFP, the French government has proposed a bill that would make it illegal for social media platforms to provide services to users under 15, with the aim of implementing the measures by September.

Officials argue that unrestricted access to online content can contribute to excessive screen use that disrupts sleep patterns, increases the risk of exposure to inappropriate material, and leaves children more vulnerable to cyberbullying.

The government is pursuing two draft measures: one to ban mobile phones in secondary schools, and another to make access to social media for under-15s unlawful.

The move follows Australia’s introduction of similar restrictions in December 2025. However, President Emmanuel Macron, as well as Australian officials, have acknowledged that enforcement remains a major challenge.

While French politics has been marked by instability, the issue has emerged as an exception, drawing broad support across the government. France has also had a ban on mobile phones in schools since 2018, but enforcement has been uneven. In addition, the proposed under-15 social media ban could face complications under European Union rules, which may make passage more difficult.