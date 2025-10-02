Media overload: Children exceed screen time limits

Prioritise parent interaction for ages 2-3's rapid brain growth. No screen time for kids under 2. See an ophthalmologist if symptoms appear.

  • Studies indicate that children often spend around seven hours a day on entertainment media, far exceeding medically advised limits.
  • Excessive screen time is linked to significant health issues, including eye problems (pain, nearsightedness), disrupted sleep, reduced concentration, and an increased risk of obesity.
  • Ophthalmologists recommend specific daily limits: no screen time for children under 2, a maximum of 1 hour for ages 2-5, and no more than 2 hours for children 6 and older.
  • To counteract negative effects, experts advise balancing screen use with outdoor activities and promoting direct parent-child interaction for healthy development.

Dr Pairoj Surattanawanich, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, stated that in the digital age, mobile phones are no longer just communication tools but have become constant companions for many children, used for entertainment, learning, or connecting with others.

However, the use of mobile phones by young children presents both benefits and drawbacks, especially to their eyes, which are vital, developing organs.

Excessive use can negatively impact eyesight, concentration, sleep, and physical development.

Establishing balance by limiting screen time, taking breaks, and promoting outdoor play is the best approach for the eye health and overall well-being of children in this digital era.

Dr Kittiwat Manochantr, Director of Mettapracharak Hospital  (Wat Raikhing), added that children are a major target group for smartphones and tablets due to their ease of use and attractive software. Furthermore, parents often use these devices to enhance their children's skills, potentially unaware of the associated risks, particularly concerning eye health. Studies show that children often spend approximately seven hours a day on entertainment media.

Beyond physical health, prolonged use of digital media has been found to affect cognitive, emotional, and social development, leading to reduced concentration in school, disrupted eating and sleeping patterns, and increased risk of obesity. Common eye problems reported from using these devices include headaches, eye pain, dry eyes, irritation, blurred vision, and an increased risk of premature nearsightedness.

Dr Jirapha Songphetmongkol, a specialist in Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, further explained that the blue light emitted by mobile phones, tablets, or computers can cause light scatter, leading to visual discomfort and potentially affecting sleep quality.

Currently, there is no clear research definitively proving that blue light causes eye disease. Therefore, blue light filtering glasses may primarily be beneficial in helping to make the viewing experience more comfortable.

A key question is how much screen time a child should have per day. Ophthalmologists recommend the following limits:

  1. Children under 2 years old: No screen time (excluding video chatting).
  2. Children aged 2–5 years old: No more than 1 hour of screen time per day.
  3. Children aged 6 years and older: No more than 2 hours of screen time per day.

Eye Care Guidelines for Screen Use

To care for a child's eyes while using screens, specialists offer these recommendations:

  1. Follow the 20-20-20 Rule: Take a break from the screen every 20 minutes, look at an object 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.
  2. Ensure Proper Lighting and Setup: Adjust the surrounding lighting to be adequate. Position the computer screen approximately 25 inches away and adjust the screen's contrast and brightness to a comfortable level.
  3. Artificial Tears: May be beneficial if the child experiences accompanying symptoms of dry eyes.
  4. See an Ophthalmologist: Seek immediate professional advice if the child frequently blinks, has blurred vision, exhibits strabismus (crossed or misaligned eyes), or experiences headaches. Watch for symptoms like complaining of eye pain or burning, red eyes, frequent blinking, or constantly rubbing their eyes.

Dr Jirapha concluded, "For better physical health, to reduce the risk of nearsightedness, and to promote cognitive, emotional, and social development, we recommend children engage in outdoor activities or read books. Importantly, a child's brain develops rapidly during the first few years, especially between the ages of 2 and 3, so children should learn through interaction with their parents rather than computer screens."

