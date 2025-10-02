Media overload: Children exceed screen time limits

Dr Pairoj Surattanawanich, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, stated that in the digital age, mobile phones are no longer just communication tools but have become constant companions for many children, used for entertainment, learning, or connecting with others.

However, the use of mobile phones by young children presents both benefits and drawbacks, especially to their eyes, which are vital, developing organs.

Excessive use can negatively impact eyesight, concentration, sleep, and physical development.

Establishing balance by limiting screen time, taking breaks, and promoting outdoor play is the best approach for the eye health and overall well-being of children in this digital era.