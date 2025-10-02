Media overload: Children exceed screen time limits

Dr Pairoj Surattanawanich, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, stated that in the digital age, mobile phones are no longer just communication tools but have become constant companions for many children, used for entertainment, learning, or connecting with others.
However, the use of mobile phones by young children presents both benefits and drawbacks, especially to their eyes, which are vital, developing organs.
Excessive use can negatively impact eyesight, concentration, sleep, and physical development.
Establishing balance by limiting screen time, taking breaks, and promoting outdoor play is the best approach for the eye health and overall well-being of children in this digital era.
Dr Kittiwat Manochantr, Director of Mettapracharak Hospital (Wat Raikhing), added that children are a major target group for smartphones and tablets due to their ease of use and attractive software. Furthermore, parents often use these devices to enhance their children's skills, potentially unaware of the associated risks, particularly concerning eye health. Studies show that children often spend approximately seven hours a day on entertainment media.
Beyond physical health, prolonged use of digital media has been found to affect cognitive, emotional, and social development, leading to reduced concentration in school, disrupted eating and sleeping patterns, and increased risk of obesity. Common eye problems reported from using these devices include headaches, eye pain, dry eyes, irritation, blurred vision, and an increased risk of premature nearsightedness.
Dr Jirapha Songphetmongkol, a specialist in Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, further explained that the blue light emitted by mobile phones, tablets, or computers can cause light scatter, leading to visual discomfort and potentially affecting sleep quality.
Currently, there is no clear research definitively proving that blue light causes eye disease. Therefore, blue light filtering glasses may primarily be beneficial in helping to make the viewing experience more comfortable.
A key question is how much screen time a child should have per day. Ophthalmologists recommend the following limits:
To care for a child's eyes while using screens, specialists offer these recommendations:
Dr Jirapha concluded, "For better physical health, to reduce the risk of nearsightedness, and to promote cognitive, emotional, and social development, we recommend children engage in outdoor activities or read books. Importantly, a child's brain develops rapidly during the first few years, especially between the ages of 2 and 3, so children should learn through interaction with their parents rather than computer screens."