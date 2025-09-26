Thai women want partners and children but cite welfare as key incentive

The Anamai poll on “readiness for pregnancy preparation,” conducted by the Department of Health among 404 women aged 19–49, found that respondents had an average age of 34.2 years. Most (67%) were married or in relationships, while 29% were single.

When asked about life choices, 88% expressed a desire to have a partner, while 12% preferred to remain single. As for parenthood, 63% said they wanted children, 8% were already pregnant, and 29% did not want children.

Key incentives identified included universal child-rearing allowances and extended maternity leave of up to 180 days with full pay.

Respondents also suggested expanded state benefits, such as partial reimbursement (50–70%) of Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) procedures, as well as free infertility treatment for those who had undergone unsuccessful Intra-Uterine Insemination (IUI).