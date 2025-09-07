Turkey to face Italy in Women’s Volleyball World Championship 2025 final

The Women’s Volleyball World Championship 2025, hosted by Thailand, has reached its climax with the final showdown set: Turkey will take on Italy for the world title on Sunday (September 7).
In Saturday’s semi-finals (September 6), world No. 3 Turkey overcame No. 5 Japan with a 3–1 victory (16–25, 25–17, 25–18, 27–25).
In the other semi-final, top-ranked Italy battled past No. 2 Brazil in a thrilling five-set clash, winning 3–2 (22–25, 25–22, 28–30, 25–22, 15–13).
The results set up a much-anticipated final between Turkey and Italy at 7.30pm, while the bronze medal match will see Japan face Brazil at 3.30pm. Both matches will be played at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.
Volleyball fans can catch all the action live and free on:
AIS PLAY
VBTV
PPTV HD 36
Don’t miss the decisive match of the FIVB Women’s World Championship 2025 (#WWCH2025), who will be crowned world champions?
As host of the Women’s Volleyball World Championship 2025, Thailand has captured worldwide attention and admiration. Building on the country’s reputation from previous tournaments, this year’s event has become a showcase not only of sporting excellence but also of Thailand’s hospitality and cultural charm.
Reports from international media, social networks, and other sources suggest that while Thailand has faced some domestic challenges, its performance as host has been widely applauded abroad. Observers point to the smooth organisation, welcoming atmosphere, and unique Thai touch that have impressed athletes and fans alike.
Athletes’ voices: “the charm of smiles”
What resonated most came not from official press conferences but from athletes’ own posts on social media. Players shared photos and videos of their travels to Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Nakhon Ratchasima, as well as behind-the-scenes moments with Thai fans. Many expressed delight at the warm reception, personal gestures of kindness, and even small gifts from supporters, details that highlighted Thailand’s signature hospitality.
These moments quickly went viral, turning into powerful global marketing content. International outlets noted that the positive posts created “priceless promotional value” for Thailand, underscoring that the country’s image was shaped not by advertising campaigns but by the genuine experiences of world-class athletes.
International volleyball fans who travelled to Thailand for the championship agreed on one thing: the atmosphere inside Thai stadiums was “unmatched.” The passion and intensity of Thai supporters left a deep impression, with some fans saying they had never experienced such heartfelt cheering before.
Beyond the arenas, Thailand’s warmth and hospitality also stood out. Foreign fans reported no major difficulties with travel or logistics across host cities, a common challenge in multi-city tournaments, further enhancing the experience.
Within Thailand, discussions among local fans focused on details such as promotional vinyl banners, criticised for being too plain for a world-class event, and reports of budget constraints.
Yet these issues hardly surfaced among international fans or media. On the contrary, both the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) and AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) repeatedly praised Thailand for its professional organisation and impressive venues.
The difference highlights how domestic expectations often demand perfection, while outsiders value passion, hospitality, and smooth overall execution.
To put Thailand’s hosting in context, comparisons can be drawn with the Men’s Volleyball World Championship 2025 hosted by the Philippines. Manila focused heavily on marketing, with glitzy launch events in shopping malls and extensive promotional campaigns across mass transit systems.
Thailand, by contrast, placed less emphasis on spectacle and more on “charm” and “sincerity”, qualities expressed through warm welcomes and electrifying fan support. This approach gave the tournament a unique identity distinct from other hosts.
While the Thai women’s team may not have captured the championship trophy, Thailand, as host, emerged as a true winner, winning the hearts of athletes and fans worldwide.
The tournament demonstrated that the success of a global sporting event is not measured solely by grandeur or massive budgets. Instead, it rests on heart, hospitality, and sincerity, qualities that made the 2025 Women’s Volleyball World Championship unforgettable as a celebration of friendship, passion, and global connection.