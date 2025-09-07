Turkey to face Italy in Women’s Volleyball World Championship 2025 final

The Women’s Volleyball World Championship 2025, hosted by Thailand, has reached its climax with the final showdown set: Turkey will take on Italy for the world title on Sunday (September 7).

In Saturday’s semi-finals (September 6), world No. 3 Turkey overcame No. 5 Japan with a 3–1 victory (16–25, 25–17, 25–18, 27–25).

In the other semi-final, top-ranked Italy battled past No. 2 Brazil in a thrilling five-set clash, winning 3–2 (22–25, 25–22, 28–30, 25–22, 15–13).

The results set up a much-anticipated final between Turkey and Italy at 7.30pm, while the bronze medal match will see Japan face Brazil at 3.30pm. Both matches will be played at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

Where to watch live

Volleyball fans can catch all the action live and free on:

AIS PLAY

VBTV

PPTV HD 36

Don’t miss the decisive match of the FIVB Women’s World Championship 2025 (#WWCH2025), who will be crowned world champions?