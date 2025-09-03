Women forest guardians: Empowering our food security 

In Thailand, for example, the combined losses from drought and flooding were expected to reach THB55.8 billion in 2024, impacting agricultural productivity and threatening food security.

Additionally, Thailand ranks 9th on the Global Climate Risk Index, indicating its high exposure to climate-related disasters.

This heightened vulnerability underscores the urgent need for enhanced food security measures, particularly in rural areas and among indigenous people, who are at the forefront of addressing food challenges.

Indigenous women, often tasked with household management and food provision, play a critical role in safeguarding food resources and applying traditional knowledge to adapt to climate impacts. Their efforts are vital in strengthening agricultural resilience across the country and Southeast Asia.

Women’s Role in Environmental Challenges and Food Security

Across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, indigenous women are playing a vital yet often overlooked role in food security. In remote communities, they are not only responsible for managing households but also for ensuring their families have access to food.

From preserving local food knowledge to adapting agricultural practices in the face of climate change, these women are at the forefront of community resilience.