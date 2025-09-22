Nepali children, teens show mental health problems after Gen Z protest

An eight-year-old girl from Kathmandu was rushed to Kanti Children’s Hospital, Maharajgunj, after she stopped sleeping at night and remained anxious all the time. Doctors attending the patient said that the girl had been telling her parents to leave the house, fearing someone could set it on fire.

“The girl’s parents complained that she screams and cries even when they go to the washroom and close the door,” said Dr Arun Kunwar, child and adolescent psychiatrist. “Her parents worried that even small sounds or noises of people talking nearby make her fearful. The girl also feared going to school.”

As many people across the country have still been in shock over deaths and devastation triggered by last week’s Gen Z protest, this has become a common refrain among hundreds of children and adolescents, who were taken to the hospital for treatment or kept at home despite having problems.

According to the latest count, at least 74 people have been confirmed dead and over 1,800 injured in the protest launched by youths against corruption and social media ban, after the toll rose with more deaths among the injured and bodies were found in burnt buildings.

“The number of children and adolescents having mental health issues triggered by last week’s Gen Z protest has increased significantly in our hospital,” said Kunwar. “Many patients have acute stress reactions, which cause insomnia. We have also prescribed sleep medication to some patients.”