Nepal celebrates National Day 2025 as Bangkok and Kathmandu reflect on closer ties

September 19, 2025 marks Nepal’s National Day, a significant occasion commemorating the adoption of Nepal's 2015 Constitution, which marked the country's transformation from a constitutional monarchy to a federal republic. The day serves not only as a celebration of Nepal’s rich history and cultural heritage but also as a reminder of the nation’s journey towards political stability and international engagement.

For decades, Nepal has cultivated close diplomatic and economic relations with Thailand. Bilateral ties were formally established in 1956, with the exchange of embassies enhancing political dialogue and cooperation. Trade between the two nations has grown steadily, encompassing sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and energy, while both governments continue to explore investment opportunities and collaboration in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.