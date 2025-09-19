Nepal celebrates National Day 2025 as Bangkok and Kathmandu reflect on closer ties

September 19, 2025 marks Nepal’s National Day, a significant occasion commemorating the adoption of Nepal's 2015 Constitution, which marked the country's transformation from a constitutional monarchy to a federal republic. The day serves not only as a celebration of Nepal’s rich history and cultural heritage but also as a reminder of the nation’s journey towards political stability and international engagement.
For decades, Nepal has cultivated close diplomatic and economic relations with Thailand. Bilateral ties were formally established in 1956, with the exchange of embassies enhancing political dialogue and cooperation. Trade between the two nations has grown steadily, encompassing sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and energy, while both governments continue to explore investment opportunities and collaboration in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.
Cultural and tourism exchange plays a vital role in the relationship. Thailand remains a popular destination for Nepali tourists seeking tropical leisure and urban experiences, while Nepal’s mountains and heritage sites attract Thai travellers and adventure seekers. Events such as the Thailand-Nepal Friendship Festival and collaborative tourism campaigns have further strengthened people-to-people connections, promoting mutual understanding and cultural appreciation.
Looking ahead, both nations are committed to deepening ties in multiple domains. Initiatives under discussion include joint projects in renewable energy, digital technology, and higher education, as well as visa facilitation and enhanced air connectivity to support tourism growth. Both sides have expressed interest in leveraging ASEAN-South Asia frameworks to expand trade and investment while fostering sustainable development and regional stability.
However, Nepal’s domestic political situation remains a factor with potential international impact. In recent weeks, widespread protests erupted across Kathmandu and other major cities, driven by opposition groups demanding reforms and accountability in government administration. While the demonstrations have largely remained peaceful, they have led to temporary disruptions in transport and public services. For Thailand, these developments underscore the importance of monitoring regional stability, particularly for Thai businesses and tourists operating or travelling in Nepal. Thai authorities have advised travellers to exercise caution and remain informed through official channels.
Despite these challenges, Nepal National Day 2025 provides an opportunity for both nations to reaffirm their shared commitment to friendship, cooperation, and mutual prosperity, highlighting the resilience of bilateral ties amid regional and domestic dynamics.