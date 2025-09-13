Nepal protests spark concern: why the Himalayan nation matters for Thailand’s economy

Recent protests in Nepal, led by the country’s Gen Z population against government corruption, have attracted global attention, including in Thailand. Thai nationals living, working, or travelling in Nepal—whether for business, tourism, or sports such as professional volleyball—are being advised to monitor the situation closely. Thai Airways announced the cancellation of flights between Bangkok and Kathmandu on September 9 and urged passengers to check travel updates before departure.
Nepal, a landlocked South Asian nation bordering the Himalayas, faces challenges in economic development due to its terrain. Tourism, however, remains a major draw, with natural landscapes and the Himalayan range attracting visitors worldwide. Tourism and related services contribute up to 55% of Nepal’s total revenue.
Agriculture—particularly rice, wheat, and maize—provides limited income, prompting many Nepalese to seek employment abroad.
According to Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion, annual trade between Thailand and Nepal averages under US$1 billion, with Thailand maintaining a trade surplus. Key Thai exports to Nepal include vehicles, machinery, chemicals, electrical equipment, and consumer goods. Imports from Nepal largely comprise carpets, woven fabrics, handicrafts, and natural products. Emerging sectors such as construction, renewable energy, and consumer goods offer investment opportunities.
Tourism is a major two-way link. Tens of thousands of Nepalese visit Thailand annually, particularly for leisure and medical tourism, while Thai travellers visit Nepal to trek the Himalayas and climb Everest. Nepalese students increasingly study in Thailand, especially in medicine, engineering, and business, while Nepalese workers contribute to sectors such as hospitality, security, and tourism.
Strategically located between China and India, Nepal is a “land-linked” nation with logistics potential. If Thailand strengthens South Asian economic linkages through BIMSTEC, IMT-GT, and BCG initiatives, trade with Nepal could serve as a gateway to India and China.
While not a major trading partner, Nepal is strategically and economically significant for Thailand in trade, tourism, education, labour, and regional connectivity. Thailand can leverage these ties for sustainable growth in medical tourism, education, and broader South Asian markets.